$34,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve AWD
2022 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve AWD
Location
Victory Lincoln
301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-397-3403
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00766A
- Mileage 35,599 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Lincoln Corsair 200A with the Elements Package delivers a sophisticated blend of elegant design, premium comfort, and advanced technology. With heated amenities, all-weather convenience, and the quiet ride quality Lincoln is known for, this luxury SUV is perfectly suited for Canadian driving conditions.POWER & PERFORMANCE
2.0L Turbocharged Engine
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque
Lincoln Drive Modes
Smooth & Quiet Ride Quality
200A Standard Equipment Group
Elements Package
Heated and Cooled Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain-Sensing Wipers
Windshield Wiper De-Icer
Elegant Lincoln Styling
LED Signature Lighting
18" Premium Aluminum Wheels
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Sleek & Modern Luxury Design
Chrome Exterior Accents
Premium Leatherette Seating
10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Ambient Interior Lighting
Quiet Luxury Cabin
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System
8" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Lincoln Way App Integration
Remote Start System
Premium Audio System
Lincoln Co-Pilot360
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane Keeping System
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Elements Package
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Refined Lincoln Luxury
Advanced Safety Technology
Smooth Turbocharged Performance
Elegant Compact SUV Design
Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Lincoln
Email Victory Lincoln
Victory Lincoln
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-397-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-397-3403