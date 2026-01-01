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<h2>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</h2><h1>2022 Lincoln Corsair </h1><h3>Elements Package Refined Lincoln Luxury Turbocharged Performance Premium Comfort</h3><p>This 2022 Lincoln Corsair 200A with the Elements Package delivers a sophisticated blend of elegant design, premium comfort, and advanced technology. With heated amenities, all-weather convenience, and the quiet ride quality Lincoln is known for, this luxury SUV is perfectly suited for Canadian driving conditions.</p><h3>POWER & PERFORMANCE</h3><ul><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged Engine</p></li><li><p>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p></li><li><p>250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Smooth & Quiet Ride Quality</p></li></ul><h3>PACKAGE</h3><ul><li><p>200A Standard Equipment Group</p></li><li><p>Elements Package</p></li><li><p>Heated and Cooled Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Rain-Sensing Wipers</p></li><li><p>Windshield Wiper De-Icer</p></li></ul><h3>EXTERIOR FEATURES</h3><ul><li><p>Elegant Lincoln Styling</p></li><li><p>LED Signature Lighting</p></li><li><p>18" Premium Aluminum Wheels</p></li><li><p>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Sleek & Modern Luxury Design</p></li><li><p>Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li></ul><h3>INTERIOR & COMFORT</h3><ul><li><p>Premium Leatherette Seating</p></li><li><p>10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Front & Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Ambient Interior Lighting</p></li><li><p>Quiet Luxury Cabin</p></li></ul><h3>TECHNOLOGY</h3><ul><li><p>SYNC® 3 Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>8" Touchscreen Display</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Lincoln Way App Integration</p></li><li><p>Remote Start System</p></li><li><p>Premium Audio System</p></li></ul><h3>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE</h3><ul><li><p>Lincoln Co-Pilot360</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)</p></li><li><p>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</p></li><li><p>Lane Keeping System</p></li><li><p>Rear View Camera</p></li><li><p>Rear Parking Sensors</p></li></ul><h3>HIGHLIGHTS</h3><ul><li><p>Elements Package</p></li><li><p>Heated Front & Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Refined Lincoln Luxury</p></li><li><p>Advanced Safety Technology</p></li><li><p>Smooth Turbocharged Performance</p></li><li><p>Elegant Compact SUV Design</p></li></ul><h3>Special Offer:</h3><p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong> 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p><h4>Additional Details:</h4><p><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p><p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2022 Lincoln Corsair

35,599 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14100520

2022 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve AWD

Location

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-397-3403

  1. 14100520
  2. 14100520
  3. 14100520
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,599KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMCJ2D97NUL34727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00766A
  • Mileage 35,599 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN2022 Lincoln Corsair Elements Package Refined Lincoln Luxury Turbocharged Performance Premium Comfort

This 2022 Lincoln Corsair 200A with the Elements Package delivers a sophisticated blend of elegant design, premium comfort, and advanced technology. With heated amenities, all-weather convenience, and the quiet ride quality Lincoln is known for, this luxury SUV is perfectly suited for Canadian driving conditions.

POWER & PERFORMANCE

  • 2.0L Turbocharged Engine

  • 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

  • 250 Horsepower / 275 lb-ft Torque

  • Lincoln Drive Modes

  • Smooth & Quiet Ride Quality

PACKAGE

  • 200A Standard Equipment Group

  • Elements Package

  • Heated and Cooled Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Rain-Sensing Wipers

  • Windshield Wiper De-Icer

EXTERIOR FEATURES

  • Elegant Lincoln Styling

  • LED Signature Lighting

  • 18" Premium Aluminum Wheels

  • Hands-Free Power Liftgate

  • Sleek & Modern Luxury Design

  • Chrome Exterior Accents

INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium Leatherette Seating

  • 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger Seats

  • Heated Front & Rear Seats

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Ambient Interior Lighting

  • Quiet Luxury Cabin

TECHNOLOGY

  • SYNC® 3 Infotainment System

  • 8" Touchscreen Display

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Lincoln Way App Integration

  • Remote Start System

  • Premium Audio System

SAFETY & DRIVER ASSISTANCE

  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®)

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Lane Keeping System

  • Rear View Camera

  • Rear Parking Sensors

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Elements Package

  • Heated Front & Rear Seats

  • Refined Lincoln Luxury

  • Advanced Safety Technology

  • Smooth Turbocharged Performance

  • Elegant Compact SUV Design

Special Offer:

Peace of Mind Included: 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km) No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)

Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.

Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Victory Lincoln

Victory Lincoln

301 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-397-3403

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$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Lincoln

519-397-3403

2022 Lincoln Corsair