<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE</strong></h3> <p><em>Elevated Sophistication. Effortless Performance.</em></p> <p>Experience Lincoln's signature blend of <strong>quiet luxury</strong> and <strong>refined capability</strong> in this impeccably appointed Nautilus Reserve, featuring premium comfort technologies and head-turning design.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>200A EQUIPMENT GROUP HIGHLIGHTS:</strong></h3> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Sunroof</strong></li> <li><strong>Heated/Ventilated Front Seats</strong></li> <li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></li> <li><strong>Wireless Charging Pad</strong></li> <li><strong>Hands-Free Power Liftgate</strong></li> </ul> <hr /> <h3><strong>RESERVE PREMIUM FEATURES:</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>2.0L Turbocharged Engine</strong> (250HP/280 lb-ft)<br /> • <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> • <strong>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</strong><br /> • <strong>SYNC® 4 Infotainment</strong> with 13.2" Touchscreen<br /> • <strong>LED Projector Headlamps</strong> with Signature Lighting<br /> • <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> • <strong>Lincoln Embrace™ Ambient Lighting</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

49,818 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
12461989

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
49,818KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K94NBL04203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00329R
  • Mileage 49,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

