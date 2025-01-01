$41,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve Heated \ Cooled Seats | Panoroof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00329R
- Mileage 49,818 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE
Elevated Sophistication. Effortless Performance.
Experience Lincoln's signature blend of quiet luxury and refined capability in this impeccably appointed Nautilus Reserve, featuring premium comfort technologies and head-turning design.
200A EQUIPMENT GROUP HIGHLIGHTS:
- Panoramic Vista Sunroof
- Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate
RESERVE PREMIUM FEATURES:
• 2.0L Turbocharged Engine (250HP/280 lb-ft)
• 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
• 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
• SYNC® 4 Infotainment with 13.2" Touchscreen
• LED Projector Headlamps with Signature Lighting
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• Lincoln Embrace™ Ambient Lighting
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
