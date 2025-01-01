Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE AWD</strong><br /> 201A Package | Ceramic Pearl Exterior<br /> Luxury Mid-Size SUV with Elegance and Advanced Technology</p> <p>The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus offers refined craftsmanship, premium comfort, and a confident driving experience wrapped in the stunning Ceramic Pearl finish. Perfect for those who value sophistication and performance in every journey.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 (250 HP / 280 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 8-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission<br /> ? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive<br /> ? Lincoln Drive Modes (Normal/Conserve/Excite/Slippery/Deep Conditions)<br /> ??????????????</p> <p><strong>RESERVE 201A PACKAGE</strong><br /> • Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br /> • 13.2" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 4 and Enhanced Voice Recognition<br /> • Revel® Audio System <br /> • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™<br /> • Heated Steering Wheel<br /> • Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Shade<br /> • 20" Premium Painted Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheels</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>CERAMIC PEARL EXTERIOR</strong><br /> → Distinctive Ceramic Pearl Tri-Coat Paint Finish<br /> → Signature Lincoln Grille Design<br /> → LED Premium Lighting with Dynamic Signature Lamps<br /> → Hands-Free Power Liftgate</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
38,514KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K98NBL15303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00456R
  • Mileage 38,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

