Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00456R
- Mileage 38,514 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE AWD
201A Package | Ceramic Pearl Exterior
Luxury Mid-Size SUV with Elegance and Advanced Technology
The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus offers refined craftsmanship, premium comfort, and a confident driving experience wrapped in the stunning Ceramic Pearl finish. Perfect for those who value sophistication and performance in every journey.
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 (250 HP / 280 lb-ft torque)
? 8-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission
? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
? Lincoln Drive Modes (Normal/Conserve/Excite/Slippery/Deep Conditions)
RESERVE 201A PACKAGE
• Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• 13.2" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 4 and Enhanced Voice Recognition
• Revel® Audio System
• Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
• Heated Steering Wheel
• Panoramic Vista Roof® with Power Shade
• 20" Premium Painted Bright-Machined Aluminum Wheels
CERAMIC PEARL EXTERIOR
→ Distinctive Ceramic Pearl Tri-Coat Paint Finish
→ Signature Lincoln Grille Design
→ LED Premium Lighting with Dynamic Signature Lamps
→ Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
