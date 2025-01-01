2022 Mercedes GLC

$44,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFNS01188A
- Mileage 37,641 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Base Trim | Turbocharged Performance | Premium Comfort
Luxury Compact SUV with Modern Design and Intelligent Technology
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC delivers refined performance and everyday practicality. With turbocharged power, standard all-wheel drive, and premium interior appointments, this SUV blends comfort and confidence in a stylish package.
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 (255 HP / 273 lb-ft torque)
? 9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
? 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive System
? DYNAMIC SELECT Drive Modes (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Individual)
BASE TRIM HIGHLIGHTS
• Power Front Seats with Driver Memory
• Heated Front Seats
• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
• 10.25" Touchscreen Display with MBUX Multimedia System
• Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
• Power Liftgate
• Keyless Start
SAFETY & DRIVER ASSIST FEATURES
→ Active Brake Assist with Forward Collision Warning
→ Blind Spot Assist
→ Rearview Camera with Parking Guidance
→ ATTENTION ASSIST® (Driver Drowsiness Monitoring)
→ Crosswind Assist
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
