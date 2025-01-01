2022 Mercedes GLC

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2022 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 300 4MATIC SUV</strong><br /> Base Trim | Turbocharged Performance | Premium Comfort<br /> Luxury Compact SUV with Modern Design and Intelligent Technology</p> <p>The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC delivers refined performance and everyday practicality. With turbocharged power, standard all-wheel drive, and premium interior appointments, this SUV blends comfort and confidence in a stylish package.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 (255 HP / 273 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission<br /> ? 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive System<br /> ? DYNAMIC SELECT Drive Modes (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Individual)<br /> ???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>BASE TRIM HIGHLIGHTS</strong><br /> • Power Front Seats with Driver Memory<br /> • Heated Front Seats<br /> • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br /> • 10.25" Touchscreen Display with MBUX Multimedia System<br /> • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™<br /> • Power Liftgate<br /> • Keyless Start</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>SAFETY & DRIVER ASSIST FEATURES</strong><br /> → Active Brake Assist with Forward Collision Warning<br /> → Blind Spot Assist<br /> → Rearview Camera with Parking Guidance<br /> → ATTENTION ASSIST® (Driver Drowsiness Monitoring)<br /> → Crosswind Assist</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2022 Mercedes GLC

37,641 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mercedes GLC

300 Heated Seats | Power Liftgate | BLIS |

Watch This Vehicle
12952364

2022 Mercedes GLC

300 Heated Seats | Power Liftgate | BLIS |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12952364
  2. 12952364
  3. 12952364
Contact Seller

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,641KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0G8EB4NV391967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFNS01188A
  • Mileage 37,641 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD



???????????????????????????????????????



2022 MERCEDES-BENZ GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Base Trim | Turbocharged Performance | Premium Comfort

Luxury Compact SUV with Modern Design and Intelligent Technology



The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC delivers refined performance and everyday practicality. With turbocharged power, standard all-wheel drive, and premium interior appointments, this SUV blends comfort and confidence in a stylish package.



???????????????????????????????????????



POWER & PERFORMANCE

? 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 (255 HP / 273 lb-ft torque)

? 9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

? 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive System

? DYNAMIC SELECT Drive Modes (Eco / Comfort / Sport / Individual)

???????????????????????????????????????



BASE TRIM HIGHLIGHTS

• Power Front Seats with Driver Memory

• Heated Front Seats

• Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

• 10.25" Touchscreen Display with MBUX Multimedia System

• Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™

• Power Liftgate

• Keyless Start



???????????????????????????????????????



SAFETY & DRIVER ASSIST FEATURES

→ Active Brake Assist with Forward Collision Warning

→ Blind Spot Assist

→ Rearview Camera with Parking Guidance

→ ATTENTION ASSIST® (Driver Drowsiness Monitoring)

→ Crosswind Assist



???????????????????????????????????????




Special Offer:

Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:

• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.



Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Coming Soon | Reserve Now! | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Coming Soon | Reserve Now! | 40,898 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.7L V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.7L V6 | ACC + Lane Keeping | 169,507 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 3.5L V6 ECO | LANE KEEPING AID | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 3.5L V6 ECO | LANE KEEPING AID | 44,437 KM $65,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2022 Mercedes GLC