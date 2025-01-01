$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
87,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW8NU602107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,447 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
