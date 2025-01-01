Menu
2022 Mitsubishi RVR

87,447 KM

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2022 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Used
87,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AJVAW8NU602107

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 87,447 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

