2022 RAM 1500

44,390 KM

Details Features

$68,425

+ tax & licensing
$68,425

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

44,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350762
  • Stock #: N05880A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT2NN115316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N05880A
  • Mileage 44,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

