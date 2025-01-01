$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
27,424KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG5NS131412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 27,424 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
2022 RAM 1500 Classic