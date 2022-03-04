Menu
2022 RAM 2500

29,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Big Horn

Big Horn

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8468787
  • Stock #: U05036
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL9NG145279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U05036
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

