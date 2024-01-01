Menu
Discover the 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline the perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling power with impressive fuel efficiency. Spacious Interior: Enjoy a roomy cabin designed for comfort and versatility. Advanced Infotainment: Stay connected with cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity. Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features to keep you and your loved ones secure. Sleek Design: Stand out with a modern, stylish exterior that turns heads. German Engineering: Trust in Volkswagens renowned precision and reliability. Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline where sophistication meets adventure. <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

73,304 KM

Details Description Features

Trendline | AWD | Heated Seats | Back up Camera |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
73,304KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVAX7B26NM030441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V0441
  • Mileage 73,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline the perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality.

Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling power with impressive fuel efficiency.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a roomy cabin designed for comfort and versatility.
Advanced Infotainment: Stay connected with cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity.
Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features to keep you and your loved ones secure.
Sleek Design: Stand out with a modern, stylish exterior that turns heads.
German Engineering: Trust in Volkswagen's renowned precision and reliability.
Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline where sophistication meets adventure.


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

