$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline | AWD | Heated Seats | Back up Camera |
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline | AWD | Heated Seats | Back up Camera |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,304KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VVAX7B26NM030441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V0441
- Mileage 73,304 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline the perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality.
Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling power with impressive fuel efficiency.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a roomy cabin designed for comfort and versatility.
Advanced Infotainment: Stay connected with cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity.
Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features to keep you and your loved ones secure.
Sleek Design: Stand out with a modern, stylish exterior that turns heads.
German Engineering: Trust in Volkswagen's renowned precision and reliability.
Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline where sophistication meets adventure.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Turbocharged Engine: Experience thrilling power with impressive fuel efficiency.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a roomy cabin designed for comfort and versatility.
Advanced Infotainment: Stay connected with cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity.
Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features to keep you and your loved ones secure.
Sleek Design: Stand out with a modern, stylish exterior that turns heads.
German Engineering: Trust in Volkswagen's renowned precision and reliability.
Elevate your driving experience with the 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline where sophistication meets adventure.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Victory Ford
2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid | Heated Leather Seats | Lane Keeping Aid | 27,627 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve | Heated and Cooled Seats | Pano Roof | 84,351 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL | AWD | Panoramic Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise Control | 57,876 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Victory Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2022 Volkswagen Taos