$23,499+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline Adaptive Cruise & Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | Low Kilometers
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline Adaptive Cruise & Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | Low Kilometers
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$23,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CM00504B
- Mileage 79,055 KM
Vehicle Description
This white 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION is a versatile SUV that blends everyday practicality with premium comfort and confident all-wheel drive capability. Its refined design and smooth ride make it equally at home on city streets or weekend getaways. Inside, you'll find leatherette seating, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a spacious cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. A panoramic sunroof fills the interior with natural light, while the power liftgate makes loading and unloading effortless. Technology includes a digital cockpit, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera to keep you connected wherever you go. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane assist, front assist with automatic emergency braking, and rain-sensing wipers for added confidence behind the wheel. Comfortable, stylish, and loaded with desirable features, this Taos Comfortline 4MOTION is a fantastic choice for drivers looking for a compact SUV that's ready for every season. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is Low kilometers and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
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519-354-1118