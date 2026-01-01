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<p>This white 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION is a versatile SUV that blends everyday practicality with premium comfort and confident all-wheel drive capability. Its refined design and smooth ride make it equally at home on city streets or weekend getaways. Inside, you'll find leatherette seating, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a spacious cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. A panoramic sunroof fills the interior with natural light, while the power liftgate makes loading and unloading effortless. Technology includes a digital cockpit, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera to keep you connected wherever you go. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane assist, front assist with automatic emergency braking, and rain-sensing wipers for added confidence behind the wheel. Comfortable, stylish, and loaded with desirable features, this Taos Comfortline 4MOTION is a fantastic choice for drivers looking for a compact SUV that's ready for every season. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is Low kilometers and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!</p><p></p>

2022 Volkswagen Taos

79,055 KM

Details Description Features

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline Adaptive Cruise & Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
14404747

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline Adaptive Cruise & Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | Low Kilometers

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

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Contact Seller

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,055KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVLX7B21NM085047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM00504B
  • Mileage 79,055 KM

Vehicle Description

This white 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION is a versatile SUV that blends everyday practicality with premium comfort and confident all-wheel drive capability. Its refined design and smooth ride make it equally at home on city streets or weekend getaways. Inside, you'll find leatherette seating, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a spacious cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. A panoramic sunroof fills the interior with natural light, while the power liftgate makes loading and unloading effortless. Technology includes a digital cockpit, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera to keep you connected wherever you go. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane assist, front assist with automatic emergency braking, and rain-sensing wipers for added confidence behind the wheel. Comfortable, stylish, and loaded with desirable features, this Taos Comfortline 4MOTION is a fantastic choice for drivers looking for a compact SUV that's ready for every season. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2022 Volkswagen Taos is Low kilometers and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-XXXX

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519-354-1118

Alternate Numbers
877-354-1118
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$23,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2022 Volkswagen Taos