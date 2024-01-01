Menu
Elevate your driving experience with this 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline, enhanced with the sporty and stylish R-Line package. This SUV combines luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology for the ultimate ride.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

30,988 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line | Sunroof | Navigation |

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line | Sunroof | Navigation |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,988KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX8NM015996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with this 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline, enhanced with the sporty and stylish R-Line package. This SUV combines luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology for the ultimate ride.


Key Features:


R-Line Package: Sporty design enhancements, including unique bumpers, black headliner, and R-Line badging.

Powerful Performance: 2.0L TSI engine with 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.

Sophisticated Exterior: Sleek design with LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Luxurious Interior: Premium leather seating, power-adjustable front seats, and ambient lighting.

Advanced Technology: 10.25" digital cockpit, 8" touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety First: Equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Park Distance Control, and Front Assist.

Comfort & Convenience: Three-zone climate control, keyless access, and push-button start.

Fuel Efficiency: Impressive fuel economy with approximately 8.7 L/100 km combined.



Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline with R-Line package. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the perfect blend of luxury and performance!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

