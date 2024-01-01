Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover the Ultimate Driving Machine: The 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i Experience Luxury, Performance, and Innovation! <br> Step into the future with the 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i, a masterpiece that combines elegant design, powerful performance, and cutting-edge technology. <br> Unmatched Performance: Feel the thrill with a 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo engine delivering 248 horsepower and an intelligent all-wheel-drive system for a smooth and dynamic drive. <br> Luxurious Interior: Indulge in premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship. The spacious cabin features Vernasca leather upholstery, customizable ambient lighting, and a panoramic moonroof. <br> Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the latest BMW iDrive 7.0 system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Enjoy seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced driver-assistance systems for safety. <br> Sophisticated Design: Turn heads with the bold exterior, iconic BMW kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels. <br> Please note that the above-mentioned vehicle that is currently available for sale is a previous daily rental vehicle. <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2023 BMW X3

9,086 KM

Details Description Features

$49,933

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD | Sunroof | Navigation |

Watch This Vehicle

2023 BMW X3

xDrive30i AWD | Sunroof | Navigation |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 11430560
  2. 11430560
  3. 11430560
  4. 11430560
  5. 11430560
  6. 11430560
  7. 11430560
  8. 11430560
  9. 11430560
  10. 11430560
  11. 11430560
  12. 11430560
  13. 11430560
  14. 11430560
  15. 11430560
  16. 11430560
  17. 11430560
  18. 11430560
  19. 11430560
  20. 11430560
  21. 11430560
  22. 11430560
  23. 11430560
  24. 11430560
  25. 11430560
  26. 11430560
  27. 11430560
  28. 11430560
  29. 11430560
  30. 11430560
  31. 11430560
Contact Seller

$49,933

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,086KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UX53DP08P9R39086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V9086R
  • Mileage 9,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the Ultimate Driving Machine: The 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i
Experience Luxury, Performance, and Innovation!


Step into the future with the 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i, a masterpiece that combines elegant design, powerful performance, and cutting-edge technology.


Unmatched Performance: Feel the thrill with a 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo engine delivering 248 horsepower and an intelligent all-wheel-drive system for a smooth and dynamic drive.


Luxurious Interior: Indulge in premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship. The spacious cabin features Vernasca leather upholstery, customizable ambient lighting, and a panoramic moonroof.


Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the latest BMW iDrive 7.0 system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Enjoy seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced driver-assistance systems for safety.


Sophisticated Design: Turn heads with the bold exterior, iconic BMW kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels.


Please note that the above-mentioned vehicle that is currently available for sale is a previous daily rental vehicle.


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat | Panoroof | 3.5L V6 EcoBoost | for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat | Panoroof | 3.5L V6 EcoBoost | 15,862 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD | Panoroof | Navigation | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD | Panoroof | Navigation | 60,323 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD | Panoroof | 360 Camera | for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD | Panoroof | 360 Camera | 28,864 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,933

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2023 BMW X3