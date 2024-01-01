$49,933+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD | Sunroof | Navigation |
2023 BMW X3
xDrive30i AWD | Sunroof | Navigation |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$49,933
+ taxes & licensing
Used
9,086KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UX53DP08P9R39086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V9086R
- Mileage 9,086 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the Ultimate Driving Machine: The 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i
Experience Luxury, Performance, and Innovation!
Step into the future with the 2023 BMW X3 xDrive30i, a masterpiece that combines elegant design, powerful performance, and cutting-edge technology.
Unmatched Performance: Feel the thrill with a 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo engine delivering 248 horsepower and an intelligent all-wheel-drive system for a smooth and dynamic drive.
Luxurious Interior: Indulge in premium materials and exceptional craftsmanship. The spacious cabin features Vernasca leather upholstery, customizable ambient lighting, and a panoramic moonroof.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with the latest BMW iDrive 7.0 system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. Enjoy seamless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and advanced driver-assistance systems for safety.
Sophisticated Design: Turn heads with the bold exterior, iconic BMW kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels.
Please note that the above-mentioned vehicle that is currently available for sale is a previous daily rental vehicle.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2023 BMW X3