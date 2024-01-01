Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Buick Envision

9,152 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Buick Envision

Essence

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Buick Envision

Essence

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 11440826
  2. 11440826
  3. 11440826
  4. 11440826
  5. 11440826
  6. 11440826
  7. 11440826
  8. 11440826
  9. 11440826
  10. 11440826
  11. 11440826
  12. 11440826
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,152KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR40PD052406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,152 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2022 Kia Telluride SX Limited for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Kia Telluride SX Limited 59,771 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 82,895 KM $37,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 54,172 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2023 Buick Envision