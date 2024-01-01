Menu
The 2023 Ford Chevrolet Malibu 1LT, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model. On this Malibu 1LT you will find features like; AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, REAR VISION CAMERA 8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT WITH POWER LUMBAR HEATED FRONT SEATS LIGHTED VISOR MIRRORS POWER DOOR LOCKS REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY KEYLESS START CRUISE CONTROL and so much more!! <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

24,127 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping Aid |

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping Aid |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7PF145830

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V22607A
  • Mileage 24,127 KM

The 2023 Ford Chevrolet Malibu 1LT, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Malibu 1LT you will find features like;

AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING,
FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING
LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,
FORWARD COLLISION ALERT,
REAR VISION CAMERA
8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT WITH
POWER LUMBAR
HEATED FRONT SEATS
LIGHTED VISOR MIRRORS
POWER DOOR LOCKS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
KEYLESS START
CRUISE CONTROL
and so much more!!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Chevrolet Malibu