2023 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping Aid |
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT | Heated Seats | Lane Keeping Aid |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
24,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7PF145830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V22607A
- Mileage 24,127 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Ford Chevrolet Malibu 1LT, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Malibu 1LT you will find features like;
AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING,
FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING
LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING,
FORWARD COLLISION ALERT,
REAR VISION CAMERA
8-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT WITH
POWER LUMBAR
HEATED FRONT SEATS
LIGHTED VISOR MIRRORS
POWER DOOR LOCKS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
KEYLESS START
CRUISE CONTROL
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2023 Chevrolet Malibu