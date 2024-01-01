Menu
The 2023 Ford Escape Platinum 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Escape Platinum 4WD you will find features like;

 Heads Up Display 
 Panoramic Sunroof 
 Lane Keeping Aid 
 Navigation 
 360 Degree Camera 
 Wireless Charging Pad 
 Heated Seats 
 Ambient Lighting 
 Backup Camera 
 Reverse Sensing System 
 Power Windows 
 Power Locks 
 Power Seats 
 and so much more!! 

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

 ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. 
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. 

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
8,583KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9JAXPUA19392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,583 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Escape Platinum 4WD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Escape Platinum 4WD you will find features like;



Heads Up Display

Panoramic Sunroof

Lane Keeping Aid

Navigation

360 Degree Camera

Wireless Charging Pad

Heated Seats

Ambient Lighting

Backup Camera

Reverse Sensing System

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Seats

and so much more!!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

