The 2023 Ford Escape ST Line Select AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Escape ST Line Select AWD you will find features like;

Navigation

Lane Centering

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

13.2' Touchscreen

Evasive Steering Assist

Remote Start

BLIS w/ Cross Traffic Alert

FordPass App

Backup Camera

and so much more!!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing!  Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

2023 Ford Escape

39,207 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select ST-Line AWD| Navigation | Lane Centering |

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Select ST-Line AWD| Navigation | Lane Centering |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,207KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9NA5PUA20329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,207 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Escape ST Line Select AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.



On this Escape ST Line Select AWD you will find features like;

 



Navigation



Lane Centering



Heated Seats



Heated Steering Wheel



13.2’ Touchscreen



Evasive Steering Assist



Remote Start



BLIS w/ Cross Traffic Alert



FordPass App



Backup Camera



and so much more!!







Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing!  Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Ford Escape