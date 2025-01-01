$31,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Tech Package #1 | Htd Seats | BLIS |
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Tech Package #1 | Htd Seats | BLIS |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,945 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2023 FORD ESCAPE ST-LINE AWD
With Technology Package #1 & Sport Appearance
Sporty Performance Meets Cutting-Edge Tech
This head-turning Escape ST-Line delivers athletic handling and premium technology, wrapped in Ford’s bold ST styling for an exhilarating drive.
ST-LINE PERFORMANCE
? 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine (250HP/280 lb-ft)
? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
? Sport-Tuned Suspension
? Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips
? AWD with Selectable Drive Modes
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE #1
• 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster
• Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
• Evasion Steer Assist
ST-LINE EXCLUSIVES
→ 19" Dark Alloy Wheels
→ Black Mesh Grille with ST-Line Badging
→ Sport-Fabric Seats with Contrast Stitching
→ Paddle Shifters
→ LED Fog Lamps
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430