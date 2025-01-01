Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2023 FORD ESCAPE ST-LINE AWD</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>Technology Package #1</strong> & <strong>Sport Appearance</strong></em><br /> <em>Sporty Performance Meets Cutting-Edge Tech</em></p> <p>This head-turning Escape ST-Line delivers <strong>athletic handling</strong> and <strong>premium technology</strong>, wrapped in Ford’s bold ST styling for an exhilarating drive.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>ST-LINE PERFORMANCE</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</strong> (250HP/280 lb-ft)<br /> ? <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>Sport-Tuned Suspension</strong><br /> ? <strong>Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips</strong><br /> ? <strong>AWD with Selectable Drive Modes</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE #1</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster</strong><br /> • <strong>Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go</strong><br /> • <strong>Evasion Steer Assist</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>ST-LINE EXCLUSIVES</strong></h3> <p>→ <strong>19" Dark Alloy Wheels</strong><br /> → <strong>Black Mesh Grille with ST-Line Badging</strong><br /> → <strong>Sport-Fabric Seats with Contrast Stitching</strong><br /> → <strong>Paddle Shifters</strong><br /> → <strong>LED Fog Lamps</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2023 Ford Escape

21,945 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Tech Package #1 | Htd Seats | BLIS |

Watch This Vehicle
12636969

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Tech Package #1 | Htd Seats | BLIS |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12636969
  2. 12636969
  3. 12636969
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,945KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9MN2PUA50523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,945 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN



2023 FORD ESCAPE ST-LINE AWD

With Technology Package #1 & Sport Appearance

Sporty Performance Meets Cutting-Edge Tech



This head-turning Escape ST-Line delivers athletic handling and premium technology, wrapped in Ford’s bold ST styling for an exhilarating drive.




ST-LINE PERFORMANCE

? 2.0L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine (250HP/280 lb-ft)

? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

? Sport-Tuned Suspension

? Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips

? AWD with Selectable Drive Modes




TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE #1

• 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster

• Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

• Evasion Steer Assist




ST-LINE EXCLUSIVES

→ 19" Dark Alloy Wheels

→ Black Mesh Grille with ST-Line Badging

→ Sport-Fabric Seats with Contrast Stitching

→ Paddle Shifters

→ LED Fog Lamps




Special Offer:



Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:



  • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.


Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Tech Package #1 | Htd Seats | BLIS | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Tech Package #1 | Htd Seats | BLIS | 21,945 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Highlander HYBRID LE 8 Seater | Winter/Summer Winter Rims/Tires | for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Toyota Highlander HYBRID LE 8 Seater | Winter/Summer Winter Rims/Tires | 97,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 24-Way Seat | Mono Pkg | Panoroof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 24-Way Seat | Mono Pkg | Panoroof | 44,178 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Ford Escape