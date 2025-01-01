Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2023 FORD ESCAPE ACTIVE AWD</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>Cold Weather Package</strong> & <strong>1.5L EcoBoost® Turbo</strong></em><br /> <em>Urban Adventure Meets All-Weather Readiness</em></p> <p>This sporty Escape Active delivers <strong>efficient performance</strong> with <strong>winter-ready features</strong>, perfect for navigating Canadian seasons in style.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>ACTIVE SPECIAL EDITION</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine</strong> (181HP/190 lb-ft)<br /> ? <strong>8-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>Intelligent AWD with Snow Mode</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>COLD WEATHER PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated Side Mirrors</strong><br /> • <strong>Windshield Wiper De-Icer</strong><br /> • <strong>Remote Start System</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2023 Ford Escape

28,722 KM

Details Description Features

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Escape

Active Heated Seats | BLIS | Lane Keeping |

Watch This Vehicle
12681012

2023 Ford Escape

Active Heated Seats | BLIS | Lane Keeping |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12681012
  2. 12681012
  3. 12681012
Contact Seller

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GNXPUA58462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,722 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN



2023 FORD ESCAPE ACTIVE AWD

With Cold Weather Package & 1.5L EcoBoost® Turbo

Urban Adventure Meets All-Weather Readiness



This sporty Escape Active delivers efficient performance with winter-ready features, perfect for navigating Canadian seasons in style.




ACTIVE SPECIAL EDITION

? 1.5L EcoBoost® Turbocharged Engine (181HP/190 lb-ft)

? 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

? Intelligent AWD with Snow Mode




COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

• Heated Front Seats

• Heated Steering Wheel

• Heated Side Mirrors

• Windshield Wiper De-Icer

• Remote Start System




Special Offer:



Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:



  • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.


Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 301A | AS IS SALE | 2.7L V6 | for sale in Chatham, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 301A | AS IS SALE | 2.7L V6 | 197,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Leather Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Leather Seats | 128,763 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Panoroof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Panoroof | 29,369 KM $44,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Ford Escape