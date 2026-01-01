Menu
<p><strong>2023 Ford Expedition Platinum Max Low KMs, Clean CarFax</strong></p><p>This recent trade-in Expedition Platinum Max combines spacious capability with premium comfort, offering <strong>8-Passenger Seating</strong>, <strong>Heated & Cooled Seats</strong>, <strong>Navigation</strong>, <strong>Power Running Boards</strong>, and a <strong>Panoramic Roof</strong> for an elevated full-size SUV experience. Perfect for family travel and all-season adventures.</p><p><strong>Proudly serving our community, Lally Kia makes your car-buying experience simple, transparent, and worry-free.</strong></p> <p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Used
44,882KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMJK1M89PEA55298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,882 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

