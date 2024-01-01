$52,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
Limited 4WD | Adaptive Cruise | Panoroof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,935KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH0PGB18237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,935 KM
Vehicle Description
This Executive Driven 2023 Ford Explorer Limited, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Explorer Limited 4WD you will find features like;
4WD
Panoramic Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Centering
BLIS
Heated and Cooled Leather Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Wireless Phone Charging Pad
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Power Liftgate
2nd Row Captain Chairs
Remote Start
Button Start
Power Windows
Power Seats
Power Locks
and so much more!!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Victory Ford
2023 Ford Explorer