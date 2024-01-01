Menu
Account
Sign In
This Executive Driven 2023 Ford Explorer Limited, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br> On this Explorer Limited 4WD you will find features like;<br><br> 4WD <br> Panoramic Sunroof <br> Adaptive Cruise Control<br> Lane Centering <br> BLIS <br> Heated and Cooled Leather Seats <br> Heated Steering Wheel <br> Navigation <br> Wireless Phone Charging Pad <br> Tri-Zone Climate Control <br> Power Liftgate <br> 2nd Row Captain Chairs <br> Remote Start <br> Button Start <br> Power Windows <br> Power Seats<br> Power Locks<br> and so much more!! <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2023 Ford Explorer

1,935 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | Adaptive Cruise | Panoroof |

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | Adaptive Cruise | Panoroof |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 11383826
  2. 11383826
  3. 11383826
Contact Seller

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,935KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8FH0PGB18237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,935 KM

Vehicle Description

This Executive Driven 2023 Ford Explorer Limited, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Explorer Limited 4WD you will find features like;



4WD

Panoramic Sunroof

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Centering

BLIS

Heated and Cooled Leather Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Navigation

Wireless Phone Charging Pad

Tri-Zone Climate Control

Power Liftgate

2nd Row Captain Chairs

Remote Start

Button Start

Power Windows

Power Seats

Power Locks

and so much more!!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve | Massaging Seats | Tow Package | Adaptive Cruise | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve | Massaging Seats | Tow Package | Adaptive Cruise | 19,302 KM $61,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x4 | DEMO | BY APPOINTMENT | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4x4 | DEMO | BY APPOINTMENT | 1,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus | Moonroof | Adaptive Cruise | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus | Moonroof | Adaptive Cruise | 16,591 KM $51,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Explorer