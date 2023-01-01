$121,550+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$121,550
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2023 Ford F-150
2023 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$121,550
+ taxes & licensing
102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10212300
- Stock #: VFF22036
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG2PFB65358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 102 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5