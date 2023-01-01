Menu
2023 Ford F-150

102 KM

Details Features

$121,550

+ tax & licensing
$121,550

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

2023 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$121,550

+ taxes & licensing

102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212300
  • Stock #: VFF22036
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG2PFB65358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

