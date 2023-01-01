Menu
Account
Sign In
NO LUXURY TAX ON THIS UNIT!<BR>37 RAPTOR PERFORMANCE PACKAGE<BR>FOX LIVE VALVE SHOCKS<BR>PANORAMIC SUNROOF<BR>TAILGATE STEP<BR>PRO ONBOARD - 2KW GENERATOR<BR>HEATED AND COOLED SEATS<BR>HEATED REAR SEATS<BR>REMOTE START<BR>NAVIGATION<BR>12* TOUCH SCREEN<BR>BACK UP CAMERA<BR>REVERE SENSING SYSTEM<BR>TERRAIN MANAGMENT SYSTEM<BR>TRAIL CONTROL<BR><BR><BR><BR>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. <BR><BR>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <BR>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <BR><BR>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <BR><BR>Book your appointment today!<BR>

2023 Ford F-150

21,680 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Raptor 4WD| 37 PERFORMANCE PKG | NO LUX TAX! |

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford F-150

Raptor 4WD| 37 PERFORMANCE PKG | NO LUX TAX! |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 10772127
  2. 10772127
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG3PFB65059

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,680 KM

Vehicle Description

NO LUXURY TAX ON THIS UNIT!
37 RAPTOR PERFORMANCE PACKAGE
FOX LIVE VALVE SHOCKS
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
TAILGATE STEP
PRO ONBOARD - 2KW GENERATOR
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
HEATED REAR SEATS
REMOTE START
NAVIGATION
12* TOUCH SCREEN
BACK UP CAMERA
REVERE SENSING SYSTEM
TERRAIN MANAGMENT SYSTEM
TRAIL CONTROL



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB CVT Touring | Heated Seats | Backup Camera for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Subaru Impreza 5dr HB CVT Touring | Heated Seats | Backup Camera 89,805 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Limited 4x4 | 5.7L V8 | Adaptive Cruise | Nav | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Limited 4x4 | 5.7L V8 | Adaptive Cruise | Nav | 77,370 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT | REMOTE START | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Chatham, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT | REMOTE START | BACK UP CAMERA | 168,028 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2023 Ford F-150