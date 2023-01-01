$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Raptor 4WD| 37 PERFORMANCE PKG | NO LUX TAX! |
2023 Ford F-150
Raptor 4WD| 37 PERFORMANCE PKG | NO LUX TAX! |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
21,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG3PFB65059
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,680 KM
Vehicle Description
NO LUXURY TAX ON THIS UNIT!
37 RAPTOR PERFORMANCE PACKAGE
FOX LIVE VALVE SHOCKS
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
TAILGATE STEP
PRO ONBOARD - 2KW GENERATOR
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
HEATED REAR SEATS
REMOTE START
NAVIGATION
12* TOUCH SCREEN
BACK UP CAMERA
REVERE SENSING SYSTEM
TERRAIN MANAGMENT SYSTEM
TRAIL CONTROL
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
