$47,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Ford F-150
XL STX | Trailer Tow Package | Remote Start |
2023 Ford F-150
XL STX | Trailer Tow Package | Remote Start |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,127KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP9PKF02682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,127 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Victory Ford
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD | Cooled Seats | Navigation| 113,725 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL | Heated Seats | LOW LOW MILAGE! | 113,765 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT SPORT | Lane Keeping | BLIS | 104,334 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Victory Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2023 Ford F-150