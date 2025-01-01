$53,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$53,999
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # VF00368R
- Mileage 36,894 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2023 FORD F-150 XLT 302A
With 2.7L EcoBoost V6 & Sport Appearance Package
Work-Ready Power Meets Premium Style
This well-equipped F-150 XLT delivers exceptional capability and modern comfort, featuring the popular 302A equipment group for enhanced technology and convenience.
302A EQUIPMENT GROUP HIGHLIGHTS
? 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 Engine (325HP/400 lb-ft)
? 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
? 12" Digital Productivity Screen
? Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist 2.0
? Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
? Power-Folding Side Mirrors
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
• 20" Dark Alloy Wheels
• Sport Mesh Grille
• Body-Color Bumpers & Door Handles
• Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips
• Ebony Black Interior Accents
TECH & CONVENIENCE
→ SYNC® 4 Infotainment with 12" Touchscreen
→ Wireless Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™
→ FordPass™ Connect 4G LTE WiFi
→ 110V/400W Outlet
→ LED Box Lighting
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
