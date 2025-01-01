Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2023 FORD F-150 XLT 302A</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>2.7L EcoBoost V6</strong> & <strong>Sport Appearance Package</strong></em><br /> <em>Work-Ready Power Meets Premium Style</em></p> <p>This well-equipped F-150 XLT delivers <strong>exceptional capability</strong> and <strong>modern comfort</strong>, featuring the popular 302A equipment group for enhanced technology and convenience.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>302A EQUIPMENT GROUP HIGHLIGHTS</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>2.7L EcoBoost® V6 Engine</strong> (325HP/400 lb-ft)<br /> ? <strong>10-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong><br /> ? <strong>12" Digital Productivity Screen</strong><br /> ? <strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Assist 2.0</strong><br /> ? <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> ? <strong>Power-Folding Side Mirrors</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE</strong></h3> <p>• <strong>20" Dark Alloy Wheels</strong><br /> • <strong>Sport Mesh Grille</strong><br /> • <strong>Body-Color Bumpers & Door Handles</strong><br /> • <strong>Dual Exhaust with Bright Tips</strong><br /> • <strong>Ebony Black Interior Accents</strong></p> <hr /> <h3><strong>TECH & CONVENIENCE</strong></h3> <p>→ <strong>SYNC® 4 Infotainment</strong> with 12" Touchscreen<br /> → <strong>Wireless Apple CarPlay®/Android Auto™</strong><br /> → <strong>FordPass™ Connect 4G LTE WiFi</strong><br /> → <strong>110V/400W Outlet</strong><br /> → <strong>LED Box Lighting</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle</em></span></span></p>

2023 Ford F-150

36,894 KM

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

XLT Heated Seats | 360 Camera | Nav |

12553412

2023 Ford F-150

XLT Heated Seats | 360 Camera | Nav |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,894KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4PFC16330

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # VF00368R
  • Mileage 36,894 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2023 Ford F-150