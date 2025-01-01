$51,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT Lane Keeping Aid | BLIS | Heated Seats |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,074KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKE00922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,074 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
