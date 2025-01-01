Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150

53,074 KM

Details Features

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

XLT Lane Keeping Aid | BLIS | Heated Seats |

Watch This Vehicle
12575411

2023 Ford F-150

XLT Lane Keeping Aid | BLIS | Heated Seats |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12575411
  2. 12575411
  3. 12575411
Contact Seller

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,074KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP8PKE00922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,074 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2020 Ford Explorer XLT Heated Leather Seats | ACC + Lane Keeping | for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Ford Explorer XLT Heated Leather Seats | ACC + Lane Keeping | 114,641 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Chevrolet Corvette Just Arrived!! | Low Milage! | Call Now! | for sale in Chatham, ON
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Just Arrived!! | Low Milage! | Call Now! | 46,561 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Lexus SC 430 Just Arrived!! | PPF | Low Milage! | for sale in Chatham, ON
2006 Lexus SC 430 Just Arrived!! | PPF | Low Milage! | 93,560 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Ford F-150