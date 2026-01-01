Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford F-150

34,040 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
13470202

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 13470202
  2. 13470202
  3. 13470202
  4. 13470202
  5. 13470202
  6. 13470202
  7. 13470202
  8. 13470202
  9. 13470202
  10. 13470202
  11. 13470202
  12. 13470202
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0PFD29157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CC00237Z
  • Mileage 34,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD S CVT 15,569 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab Standard Box for sale in Chatham, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Double Cab Standard Box 89,106 KM $27,476 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive High Country for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive High Country 39,745 KM $59,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2023 Ford F-150