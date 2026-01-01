$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
34,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP0PFD29157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC00237Z
- Mileage 34,040 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
