<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <h3><strong>2023 FORD F-150 LIGHTNING PLATINUM</strong></h3> <p><strong>Extended Range Battery | Ultimate Electric Capability</strong><br /> <em>The Pinnacle of Electric Truck Innovation</em></p> <p>Ford’s flagship electric pickup combines luxurious appointments with groundbreaking EV performance and <strong>515+ km</strong> of range.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>ELECTRIC PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? <strong>Dual Electric Motors (580HP/1,050 Nm torque)</strong><br /> ? <strong>Extended Range Battery (131 kWh – 515 km EPA)</strong><br /> ? <strong>0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds</strong><br /> ? <strong>4,536 kg Max Towing Capacity</strong><br /> ? <strong>1,014 kg Max Payload</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>PLATINUM LUXURY PACKAGE</strong><br /> • <strong>Premium Active Motion® Massaging Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>Heated/Ventilated Leather Front & Rear Seats</strong><br /> • <strong>18-Speaker B&O Unleashed Sound System</strong><br /> • <strong>Power-Deployable Running Boards</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>CHARGING & POWER</strong><br /> → <strong>DC Fast Charging (150 kW – 15-80% in 41 mins)</strong><br /> → <strong>9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard (11 Outlets)</strong><br /> → <strong>Ford Intelligent Backup Power (Home Integration)</strong><br /> → <strong>FordPass Charging Network Access</strong><br /> → <strong>Mobile Charger with 240V & 120V Cables</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

39,370 KM

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Platinum Extended Range | Panoroof | Nav |

12714639

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Platinum Extended Range | Panoroof | Nav |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,370KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT6W1EV3PWG39256

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF1F00941A
  • Mileage 39,370 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

$71,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning