Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$71,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF1F00941A
- Mileage 39,370 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
2023 FORD F-150 LIGHTNING PLATINUM
Extended Range Battery | Ultimate Electric Capability
The Pinnacle of Electric Truck Innovation
Ford’s flagship electric pickup combines luxurious appointments with groundbreaking EV performance and 515+ km of range.
ELECTRIC PERFORMANCE
? Dual Electric Motors (580HP/1,050 Nm torque)
? Extended Range Battery (131 kWh – 515 km EPA)
? 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds
? 4,536 kg Max Towing Capacity
? 1,014 kg Max Payload
PLATINUM LUXURY PACKAGE
• Premium Active Motion® Massaging Seats
• Heated/Ventilated Leather Front & Rear Seats
• 18-Speaker B&O Unleashed Sound System
• Power-Deployable Running Boards
CHARGING & POWER
→ DC Fast Charging (150 kW – 15-80% in 41 mins)
→ 9.6 kW Pro Power Onboard (11 Outlets)
→ Ford Intelligent Backup Power (Home Integration)
→ FordPass Charging Network Access
→ Mobile Charger with 240V & 120V Cables
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
