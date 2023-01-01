Menu
2023 Ford Transit 250

72 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Ford Transit 250

2023 Ford Transit 250

T-250 AWD | INCOMING UNIT | ONLY 72KM!! |

2023 Ford Transit 250

T-250 AWD | INCOMING UNIT | ONLY 72KM!! |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10361484
  Stock #: V2222
  VIN: 1FTBR2C84PKB32222

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # V2222
  • Mileage 72 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 72 KM!!!

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PKG.101A
3.73 LIMITED SLIP AXLE
AUTO START STOP REMOVAL
9070# GVWR PACKAGE
2WAY DRV/PASS EBONY CLOTH
REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
RADIO - SYNC3, 4" SCREEN
2 ADDITIONAL KEYS
LOAD AREA PROTECTION PKG
VINYL F/R FLOOR COVERING


Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

