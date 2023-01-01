2023 Ford Transit 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10361484

10361484 Stock #: V2222

V2222 VIN: 1FTBR2C84PKB32222

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # V2222

Mileage 72 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.