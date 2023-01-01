$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Transit 250
T-250 AWD | INCOMING UNIT | ONLY 72KM!! |
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
72KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10361484
- Stock #: V2222
- VIN: 1FTBR2C84PKB32222
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # V2222
- Mileage 72 KM
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PKG.101A
3.73 LIMITED SLIP AXLE
AUTO START STOP REMOVAL
9070# GVWR PACKAGE
2WAY DRV/PASS EBONY CLOTH
REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
RADIO - SYNC3, 4" SCREEN
2 ADDITIONAL KEYS
LOAD AREA PROTECTION PKG
VINYL F/R FLOOR COVERING
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
