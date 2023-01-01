Menu
2023 Ford Transit 350

499 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Ford Transit 350

2023 Ford Transit 350

T-350 148 Hi Rf 9500 GVWR AWD | INCOMING UNIT |

2023 Ford Transit 350

T-350 148 Hi Rf 9500 GVWR AWD | INCOMING UNIT |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816544
  • Stock #: V23963
  • VIN: 1FTBW2X81PKA23963

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # V23963
  • Mileage 499 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Transit 350 Cargo AWD
4.10 Limited Slip axle
Fixed rear cargo door glass
Tie down cargo hooks
HD Trailer tow package
Short-Arm power heat mirrors
Cruise control
Dual batteries 70 AMP-HR
D-pillar assist handles
Trailer break controller
Large Centre console
Extended Length Running boards
2 additional keys
E85 Flex Fuel capable

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

