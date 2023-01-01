2023 Ford Transit 350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9816544

9816544 Stock #: V23963

V23963 VIN: 1FTBW2X81PKA23963

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # V23963

Mileage 499 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.