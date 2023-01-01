$CALL+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2023 Ford Transit 350
T-350 148 Hi Rf 9500 GVWR AWD | INCOMING UNIT |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
499KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9816544
- Stock #: V23963
- VIN: 1FTBW2X81PKA23963
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 499 KM
Vehicle Description
4.10 Limited Slip axle
Fixed rear cargo door glass
Tie down cargo hooks
HD Trailer tow package
Short-Arm power heat mirrors
Cruise control
Dual batteries 70 AMP-HR
D-pillar assist handles
Trailer break controller
Large Centre console
Extended Length Running boards
2 additional keys
E85 Flex Fuel capable
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5