<p>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p> <p> </p>

2023 Honda CR-V

28,500 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V

LX Incoming Unit | Heated Seats |

12110447

2023 Honda CR-V

LX Incoming Unit | Heated Seats |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRS4H23PH116207

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00237T
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!



 

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Honda CR-V