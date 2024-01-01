Menu
2023 Jeep Wrangler

20,420 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG5PW587124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N06152A
  • Mileage 20,420 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-XXXX

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2023 Jeep Wrangler