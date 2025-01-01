Menu
2023 Jeep Wrangler

42,770 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT 2 DOOR 4X4

13195355

2023 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT 2 DOOR 4X4

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAG1PW616544

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # CC00144TA
  Mileage 42,770 KM

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Smart Device Integration

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2023 Jeep Wrangler