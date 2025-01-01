$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Kia Forte5
GT DCT
2023 Kia Forte5
GT DCT
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,516KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAF45A77P5158367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,516 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2020 RAM 1500 Classic WARLOCK 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 116,791 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Compass sport 4x4 31,330 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Civic SI SEDAN MANUAL 42,936 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2023 Kia Forte5