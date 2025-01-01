Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Rio

62,694 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Rio

LX Premium New Arrival | Local Trade | Clean CarFax

Watch This Vehicle
12447184

2023 Kia Rio

LX Premium New Arrival | Local Trade | Clean CarFax

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 12447184
  2. 12447184
  3. 12447184
  4. 12447184
  5. 12447184
  6. 12447184
  7. 12447184
  8. 12447184
  9. 12447184
  10. 12447184
  11. 12447184
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,694KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD8PE515956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LKFR00273A
  • Mileage 62,694 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2024 Kia Carnival SX New Arrival | Clean CarFax | Leather | Roof for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Kia Carnival SX New Arrival | Clean CarFax | Leather | Roof 34,040 KM $58,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Durango R/T New Arrival | Low KMs | Clean CarFax | Loaded for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Dodge Durango R/T New Arrival | Low KMs | Clean CarFax | Loaded 29,657 KM $59,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV New Arrival | Clean CarFax | Local Trade | FWD | Heated Cloth Seats for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue SV New Arrival | Clean CarFax | Local Trade | FWD | Heated Cloth Seats 99,504 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2023 Kia Rio