2023 Kia Seltos
LX New Arrival | Lease Return | Clean CarFax | FWD
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$25,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,649 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Kia Seltos - LX
KNDEP2AA0P7381600
This 2023 Kia Seltos LX FWD is a clean, well-maintained Lease Return that was serviced right here at Lally Kia. With its sharp styling, spacious interior, and smooth ride, the Seltos offers impressive value in a compact SUV. Equipped with essential features like a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rearview camera, and advanced safety tech, its ready for daily driving or weekend getaways. A great opportunity to own a newer model without the new-car price tag dont miss it!
