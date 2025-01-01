Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Kia Seltos - LX KNDEP2AA0P7381600 This 2023 Kia Seltos LX FWD is a clean, well-maintained Lease Return that was serviced right here at Lally Kia. With its sharp styling, spacious interior, and smooth ride, the Seltos offers impressive value in a compact SUV. Equipped with essential features like a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rearview camera, and advanced safety tech, its ready for daily driving or weekend getaways. A great opportunity to own a newer model without the new-car price tag dont miss it!

2023 Kia Seltos

57,649 KM

Details Description Features

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Seltos

LX New Arrival | Lease Return | Clean CarFax | FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12850622

2023 Kia Seltos

LX New Arrival | Lease Return | Clean CarFax | FWD

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 12850622
  2. 12850622
  3. 12850622
  4. 12850622
  5. 12850622
  6. 12850622
  7. 12850622
  8. 12850622
  9. 12850622
  10. 12850622
  11. 12850622
Contact Seller

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,649KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEP2AA0P7381600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,649 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Kia Seltos - LX
KNDEP2AA0P7381600

This 2023 Kia Seltos LX FWD is a clean, well-maintained Lease Return that was serviced right here at Lally Kia. With its sharp styling, spacious interior, and smooth ride, the Seltos offers impressive value in a compact SUV. Equipped with essential features like a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rearview camera, and advanced safety tech, its ready for daily driving or weekend getaways. A great opportunity to own a newer model without the new-car price tag dont miss it!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Kia

Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara New Arrival | 75th Anniversary | Two Tops | Local Trade | Clean CarFax for sale in Chatham, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara New Arrival | 75th Anniversary | Two Tops | Local Trade | Clean CarFax 85,058 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV New Arrival | Local Trade | AWD | Cloth Heated Seats for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV New Arrival | Local Trade | AWD | Cloth Heated Seats 72,324 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Maverick XLT New Arrival | Luxury Pkg | Black Pkg | Clean CarFax for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Maverick XLT New Arrival | Luxury Pkg | Black Pkg | Clean CarFax 26,495 KM $40,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2023 Kia Seltos