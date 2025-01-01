Menu
<h3><strong>2023 KIA SPORTAGE EX</strong></h3> <p><em>With <strong>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel & Navigation</strong></em><br /> <em>Premium Comfort Meets Smart Technology</em></p> <p>This well-equipped Sportage EX offers <strong>upscale features</strong> and <strong>all-weather comfort</strong>, making it the perfect companion for daily commutes and weekend adventures.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>PREMIUM COMFORT FEATURES</strong></h3> <p>? <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong><br /> ? <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong><br /> ? <strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong><br /> ? <strong>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br /> ? <strong>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong> (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2023 Kia Sportage

75,278 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

EX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Navigation

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Sunroof | Heated Seats | Navigation

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

VIN KNDPVCAF7P7047435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,278 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

