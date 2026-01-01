$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid
2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid - EX Premium | Stock #LKEF00577A
2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid
2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid - EX Premium | Stock #LKEF00577A
Location
Lally Kia
725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LKEF00577A
- Mileage 130,367 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid - EX Premium | One Owner | Local Trade | No Accidents
Condition: One Owner, Local Trade, Accident Free / No Accidents, CarFax available for download
Performance: All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 1.6L Turbocharged Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, Automatic Transmission
Seating & Comfort: Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof
Technology: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation System, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Digital Instrument Cluster
Safety: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 360° Camera
Notes: Local Trade vehicle serviced here at Lally Kia and well maintained by the previous owner.
Financing Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Extended Warranty Options
Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.
Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased if desired.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
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Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-352-6200