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<p>2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid - EX Premium | One Owner | Local Trade | No Accidents</p><ul><li><p><strong>Condition:</strong> One Owner, Local Trade, Accident Free / No Accidents, CarFax available for download</p></li><li><p><strong>Performance:</strong> All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 1.6L Turbocharged Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p><strong>Seating & Comfort:</strong> Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof</p></li><li><p><strong>Technology:</strong> Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation System, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Digital Instrument Cluster</p></li><li><p><strong>Safety:</strong> Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 360° Camera</p></li><li><p><strong>Notes:</strong> Local Trade vehicle serviced here at Lally Kia and well maintained by the previous owner.</p></li><li><p>Financing Available</p></li><li><p>Trade-Ins Welcome</p></li><li><p>Extended Warranty Options</p></li></ul><p>Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.</p><p>Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased if desired.</p> <p>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.</p><p>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.</p><p>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>Book your appointment today!</p>

2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid

130,367 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid

2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid - EX Premium | Stock #LKEF00577A

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14232662

2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid

2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid - EX Premium | Stock #LKEF00577A

Location

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 14232662
  2. 14232662
  3. 14232662
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$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,367KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPVDAH3P7070251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LKEF00577A
  • Mileage 130,367 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid - EX Premium | One Owner | Local Trade | No Accidents

  • Condition: One Owner, Local Trade, Accident Free / No Accidents, CarFax available for download

  • Performance: All-Wheel Drive (AWD), 1.6L Turbocharged Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain, Automatic Transmission

  • Seating & Comfort: Leather Seating, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof

  • Technology: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation System, Harman Kardon Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Digital Instrument Cluster

  • Safety: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 360° Camera

  • Notes: Local Trade vehicle serviced here at Lally Kia and well maintained by the previous owner.

  • Financing Available

  • Trade-Ins Welcome

  • Extended Warranty Options

Every used vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection.

Pre-owned vehicles are supplied with one key. Any additional keys received from the previous owner will be included at delivery at no charge. Extra keys may be purchased if desired.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Kia

Lally Kia

725 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
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519-352-6200

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$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid