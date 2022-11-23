Menu
2023 Kia Stinger

915 KM

Details Features

$61,999

+ tax & licensing
$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Stinger

2023 Kia Stinger

GT Elite - Suede Package

2023 Kia Stinger

GT Elite - Suede Package

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$61,999

+ taxes & licensing

915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9373393
  Stock #: K4627
  VIN: KNAE55LC2P6128089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 915 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

