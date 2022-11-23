$61,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2023 Kia Stinger
2023 Kia Stinger
GT Elite - Suede Package
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$61,999
+ taxes & licensing
915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9373393
- Stock #: K4627
- VIN: KNAE55LC2P6128089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 915 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5