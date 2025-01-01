$63,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve Panoroof | ACC | Heated/Cooled Seats |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 32,426 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2023 LINCOLN AVIATOR RESERVE AWD
200A Package | Class IV Trailer Tow Package
Luxury 3-Row SUV with Power, Elegance, and Advanced Capability
The 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve offers refined craftsmanship, premium technology, and confident performance. Outfitted with the 200A Package and Class IV Tow Package, this luxury SUV is designed for both family comfort and practical capability.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 (400 HP / 415 lb-ft torque)
? 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission
? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
? Lincoln Drive Modes (Normal / Conserve / Excite / Slippery / Deep Conditions)
? Class IV Trailer Tow Package – Up to 2,540 kg (5,600 lb) Tow Capacity
???????????????????????????????????????
RESERVE 200A PACKAGE
• Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
• Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
• 10.1" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 3
• Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
• Revel® Audio System with 14 Speakers
• Panoramic Vista Roof®
• PowerFold® 3rd Row Seating
???????????????????????????????????????
CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
→ Class IV Hitch Receiver with 4- and 7-Pin Connectors
→ Trailer Sway Control
→ Heavy-Duty Cooling System
→ Enhanced Towing Capability for Family and Travel Needs
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
