<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2023 LINCOLN AVIATOR RESERVE AWD</strong><br /> 200A Package | Class IV Trailer Tow Package<br /> Luxury 3-Row SUV with Power, Elegance, and Advanced Capability</p> <p>The 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve offers refined craftsmanship, premium technology, and confident performance. Outfitted with the 200A Package and Class IV Tow Package, this luxury SUV is designed for both family comfort and practical capability.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 (400 HP / 415 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 10-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission<br /> ? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive<br /> ? Lincoln Drive Modes (Normal / Conserve / Excite / Slippery / Deep Conditions)<br /> ? Class IV Trailer Tow Package – Up to 2,540 kg (5,600 lb) Tow Capacity</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>RESERVE 200A PACKAGE</strong><br /> • Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br /> • Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel<br /> • 10.1" LCD Touchscreen with SYNC® 3<br /> • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™<br /> • Revel® Audio System with 14 Speakers<br /> • Panoramic Vista Roof®<br /> • PowerFold® 3rd Row Seating</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE</strong><br /> → Class IV Hitch Receiver with 4- and 7-Pin Connectors<br /> → Trailer Sway Control<br /> → Heavy-Duty Cooling System<br /> → Enhanced Towing Capability for Family and Travel Needs</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2023 Lincoln Aviator

32,426 KM

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing
12915008

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Used
32,426KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC5PGL26365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

