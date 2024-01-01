Menu
2023 Lincoln Nautilus

18,501 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,501KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K90PBL13032

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U05320
  • Mileage 18,501 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2023 Lincoln Nautilus