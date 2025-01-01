Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN</strong></p> <h3><strong>2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE</strong></h3> <p><em>With<strong>201A Equipment Group</strong></em><br /> <em>Bold Sophistication. Effortless Luxury.</em></p> <p>Command attention in this head-turning Nautilus Reserve, where<strong>premium technology</strong>meetsfor a truly distinctive presence on the road.</p> <hr /> <h3><strong>201A EQUIPMENT GROUP HIGHLIGHTS:</strong></h3> <ul> <li><strong>Heated/Ventilated Front Seats</strong>&<strong>Heated Rear Seats</strong></li> <li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></li> <li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control</strong></li> <li><strong>Lane Keeping Aid</strong></li> <li><strong>BLIS</strong></li> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Sunroof</strong></li> <li><strong>Remote Start</strong></li> <li><strong>360 Degree Camera</strong></li> </ul> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong></p> <p><strong>Financing Special:</strong>Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ?<strong>3-Month Comprehensive Warranty</strong>(for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ?<strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> Transparent & Competitive<br /> ?<strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong>Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong>Keys:</strong>Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</li> </ul> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></p>

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

46,021 KM

Details Description Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |

Watch This Vehicle
12504241

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12504241
  2. 12504241
  3. 12504241
Contact Seller

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8K95PBL10160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00341R
  • Mileage 46,021 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN



2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE

With201A Equipment Group

Bold Sophistication. Effortless Luxury.



Command attention in this head-turning Nautilus Reserve, wherepremium technologymeetsfor a truly distinctive presence on the road.




201A EQUIPMENT GROUP HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Heated/Ventilated Front Seats&Heated Rear Seats
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Lane Keeping Aid
  • BLIS
  • Panoramic Vista Sunroof
  • Remote Start
  • 360 Degree Camera



Special Offer:



Financing Special:Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

?3-Month Comprehensive Warranty(for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

?No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive

?All-Inclusive Pricing:Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:



  • Keys:Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.


Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Panoroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | BLIS | 46,021 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL Heated Leather Seats | ACC + Lane Keep | for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Ford Edge SEL Heated Leather Seats | ACC + Lane Keep | 85,649 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Acadia Denali 3.6L V6 | 6 Passenger | Adaptive Cruise | for sale in Chatham, ON
2018 GMC Acadia Denali 3.6L V6 | 6 Passenger | Adaptive Cruise | 149,153 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2023 Lincoln Nautilus