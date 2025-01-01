$48,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve MONO PKG | ACC + LANE KEEPING |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00344R
- Mileage 34,579 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD LINCOLN
2022 LINCOLN NAUTILUS RESERVE
With 201A Equipment Group and Monochromatic Package!
Bold Sophistication. Effortless Luxury.
Command attention in this head-turning Nautilus Reserve, where premium technology meets for a truly distinctive presence on the road.
201A EQUIPMENT GROUP HIGHLIGHTS:
- Heated/Ventilated Front Seats & Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Aid
- BLIS
- Panoramic Vista Sunroof
- Remote Start
- 360 Degree Camera
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Victory Ford
+ taxes & licensing
519-436-1430