3N1CP5DV3PL475301 2023 Nissan Kicks - SR This 2023 Nissan Kicks SR delivers sporty styling and premium features in a compact, fuel-efficient package. Enjoy upgrades like LED headlights, a sleek black roof, leatherette seating, a 360° Around View Monitor, and a larger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With nimble handling, advanced safety tech, and standout SR styling, this Kicks is perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. Stylish, practical, and ready to go!

2023 Nissan Kicks

33,545 KM

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks

SR New Arrival | Low KMs | Clean CarFax | Leather

12850625

2023 Nissan Kicks

SR New Arrival | Low KMs | Clean CarFax | Leather

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,545KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV3PL475301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,545 KM

Vehicle Description

3N1CP5DV3PL475301
2023 Nissan Kicks - SR

This 2023 Nissan Kicks SR delivers sporty styling and premium features in a compact, fuel-efficient package. Enjoy upgrades like LED headlights, a sleek black roof, leatherette seating, a 360° Around View Monitor, and a larger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With nimble handling, advanced safety tech, and standout SR styling, this Kicks is perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. Stylish, practical, and ready to go!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2023 Nissan Kicks