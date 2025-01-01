$26,499+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
SR New Arrival | Low KMs | Clean CarFax | Leather
2023 Nissan Kicks
SR New Arrival | Low KMs | Clean CarFax | Leather
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,545 KM
Vehicle Description
3N1CP5DV3PL475301
2023 Nissan Kicks - SR
This 2023 Nissan Kicks SR delivers sporty styling and premium features in a compact, fuel-efficient package. Enjoy upgrades like LED headlights, a sleek black roof, leatherette seating, a 360° Around View Monitor, and a larger touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With nimble handling, advanced safety tech, and standout SR styling, this Kicks is perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. Stylish, practical, and ready to go!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lally Kia
Lally Kia
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-352-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-352-6200