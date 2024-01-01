$36,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof SV AWD | Moonroof | Heated Seats |
2023 Nissan Rogue
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$36,999
+ taxes & licensing
10,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB1PW204933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V04933
- Mileage 10,045 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Rogue SV AWD you will find features like;
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated front seats
Rear Sonar System
Heated Steering Wheel
Front center console
Remote Engine Start
Rear Door Alert
Power Windows w/ Driver Auto-up/down
Power Door locks w/ Auto-Locking Feature
2nd - Row Seat Air Vents
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Ignition
Rear View Mirror
Visor Vanity Mirrors w/ Visor Extenders
Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors
(4) Cup Holders
Sunglass Holder
Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel
Soft Tonneau Cover
4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
60/40 Split Folding & Reclining 2nd - Row Seat
Rear Seat (Center Armrest)
8-Way Power Driver Adjustable Seat-mentioned vehicle that is currently available for sale is a previous daily rental vehicle.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
