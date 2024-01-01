Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model. On this Rogue SV AWD you will find features like; Panoramic Sunroof Heated front seats Rear Sonar System Heated Steering Wheel Front center console Remote Engine Start Rear Door Alert Power Windows w/ Driver Auto-up/down Power Door locks w/ Auto-Locking Feature 2nd - Row Seat Air Vents Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Ignition Rear View Mirror Visor Vanity Mirrors w/ Visor Extenders Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors (4) Cup Holders Sunglass Holder Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel Soft Tonneau Cover 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat 60/40 Split Folding & Reclining 2nd - Row Seat Rear Seat (Center Armrest) 8-Way Power Driver Adjustable Seat-mentioned vehicle that is currently available for sale is a previous daily rental vehicle. <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2023 Nissan Rogue

10,045 KM

Details Description Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof SV AWD | Moonroof | Heated Seats |

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof SV AWD | Moonroof | Heated Seats |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 11241746
  2. 11241746
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB1PW204933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V04933
  • Mileage 10,045 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.
On this Rogue SV AWD you will find features like;

Panoramic Sunroof
Heated front seats
Rear Sonar System
Heated Steering Wheel
Front center console
Remote Engine Start
Rear Door Alert
Power Windows w/ Driver Auto-up/down
Power Door locks w/ Auto-Locking Feature
2nd - Row Seat Air Vents
Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Ignition
Rear View Mirror
Visor Vanity Mirrors w/ Visor Extenders
Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors
(4) Cup Holders
Sunglass Holder
Tilt Telescopic Steering Wheel
Soft Tonneau Cover
4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
60/40 Split Folding & Reclining 2nd - Row Seat
Rear Seat (Center Armrest)
8-Way Power Driver Adjustable Seat-mentioned vehicle that is currently available for sale is a previous daily rental vehicle.


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2017 Ford Taurus Limited SEL AWD | Navigation | Moonroof | BLIS | for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Ford Taurus Limited SEL AWD | Navigation | Moonroof | BLIS | 68,841 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Heated Seats | Navigation | for sale in Chatham, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD | Heated Seats | Navigation | 117,515 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 SE R-Dynamic R-Dynamic | 3.0L V6 | Full Matte PPF | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 SE R-Dynamic R-Dynamic | 3.0L V6 | Full Matte PPF | 42,112 KM $50,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Rogue