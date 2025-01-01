$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,789KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT1PS581154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC00114F
- Mileage 48,789 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
