$39,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Outback
Limited XT Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise Control |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VF00228B
- Mileage 31,401 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Subaru Outback Limited XT is a rugged yet refined crossover that seamlessly blends turbocharged performance with premium comfort and advanced technology. Designed for both daily commutes and off-road adventures, it offers a versatile driving experience that appeals to families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
Performance:
At the heart of the Outback Limited XT is a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, delivering an impressive 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. This engine provides spirited acceleration and confident passing power, making highway driving a breeze. Paired with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the Outback ensures superior traction and stability in all weather conditions, from snowy roads to muddy trails. The Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) ensures smooth and efficient power delivery, while the adaptive suspension enhances ride comfort and handling on both paved and unpaved surfaces.
Technology:
The 2023 Outback Limited XT is packed with cutting-edge technology to enhance convenience and entertainment. The centerpiece is an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Subaru's Starlink multimedia interface, offering seamless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A premium Harman Kardon audio system delivers exceptional sound quality, while wireless charging and multiple USB ports keep devices powered. The vehicle also includes Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision braking, and more for added safety.
