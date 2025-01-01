Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The <strong>2023 Subaru Outback Limited XT</strong> is a rugged yet refined crossover that seamlessly blends turbocharged performance with premium comfort and advanced technology. Designed for both daily commutes and off-road adventures, it offers a versatile driving experience that appeals to families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.</p> <h3><strong>Performance:</strong></h3> <p>At the heart of the Outback Limited XT is a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, delivering an impressive 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. This engine provides spirited acceleration and confident passing power, making highway driving a breeze. Paired with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the Outback ensures superior traction and stability in all weather conditions, from snowy roads to muddy trails. The Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) ensures smooth and efficient power delivery, while the adaptive suspension enhances ride comfort and handling on both paved and unpaved surfaces.</p> <h3><strong>Technology:</strong></h3> <p>The 2023 Outback Limited XT is packed with cutting-edge technology to enhance convenience and entertainment. The centerpiece is an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Subaru's Starlink multimedia interface, offering seamless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A premium Harman Kardon audio system delivers exceptional sound quality, while wireless charging and multiple USB ports keep devices powered. The vehicle also includes Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision braking, and more for added safety.</p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing!  Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</span></span></p>

2023 Subaru Outback

31,401 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru Outback

Limited XT Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise Control |

Watch This Vehicle
12200110

2023 Subaru Outback

Limited XT Sunroof | Adaptive Cruise Control |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,401KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTHND4P3166942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VF00228B
  • Mileage 31,401 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Subaru Outback Limited XT is a rugged yet refined crossover that seamlessly blends turbocharged performance with premium comfort and advanced technology. Designed for both daily commutes and off-road adventures, it offers a versatile driving experience that appeals to families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.



Performance:

At the heart of the Outback Limited XT is a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, delivering an impressive 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque. This engine provides spirited acceleration and confident passing power, making highway driving a breeze. Paired with Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, the Outback ensures superior traction and stability in all weather conditions, from snowy roads to muddy trails. The Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) ensures smooth and efficient power delivery, while the adaptive suspension enhances ride comfort and handling on both paved and unpaved surfaces.



Technology:

The 2023 Outback Limited XT is packed with cutting-edge technology to enhance convenience and entertainment. The centerpiece is an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Subaru's Starlink multimedia interface, offering seamless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A premium Harman Kardon audio system delivers exceptional sound quality, while wireless charging and multiple USB ports keep devices powered. The vehicle also includes Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, featuring adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision braking, and more for added safety.



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing!  Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT 360-Camera | BLIS | Lane Keeping | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT 360-Camera | BLIS | Lane Keeping | 35,787 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.7L V6 | Panoroof | Class II Hitch | for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 2.7L V6 | Panoroof | Class II Hitch | 94,566 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 3.5L Ecoboost | Heated Seats | Tailgate Step | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 3.5L Ecoboost | Heated Seats | Tailgate Step | 57,377 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru Outback