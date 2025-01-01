$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech Manual
2023 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech Manual
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VBAL65P9808958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,999 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Manual
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD 75,703 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH 78,596 KM $19,180 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT 40,026 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Chatham Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2023 Subaru WRX