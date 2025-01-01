Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Subaru WRX

31,999 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech Manual

Watch This Vehicle
13167614

2023 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech Manual

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 13167614
  2. 13167614
  3. 13167614
  4. 13167614
  5. 13167614
  6. 13167614
  7. 13167614
  8. 13167614
  9. 13167614
  10. 13167614
  11. 13167614
  12. 13167614
  13. 13167614
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VBAL65P9808958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,999 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Manual
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD 75,703 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH 78,596 KM $19,180 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV CVT 40,026 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2023 Subaru WRX