2023 Toyota Corolla

8 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Hybrid Hybrid LE CVT ONLY 8KM!!! | INCOMING UNIT |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10361487
  • Stock #: V4685
  • VIN: JTDBCMFE7P3024685

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIS
Dual heated seats
Push button start
Remote locking
Air conditioning
Cruise control

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

