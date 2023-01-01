$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
2023 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Highline
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
7,781KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10376910
- Stock #: K4846
- VIN: 1V2BR2CA3PC501972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 7,781 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5