2024 Buick Encore GX 4D Sport Utility Preferred Blue 2 USB Ports (1 Type-A, 1 Type-C), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cloth w/Leatherette Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Performance 7-Speaker System w/Amplifier, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Traction control, Wheels: 18''' Bright Silver Painted Aluminum, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto. AWD ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo 9-Speed Automatic

2024 Buick Encore GX

31,885 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

13470205

2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred AWD

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Used
31,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMCSL3RB088698

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,885 KM

2024 Buick Encore GX 4D Sport Utility Preferred Blue 2 USB Ports (1 Type-A, 1 Type-C), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cloth w/Leatherette Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Performance 7-Speaker System w/Amplifier, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Traction control, Wheels: 18''' Bright Silver Painted Aluminum, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto. AWD ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo 9-Speed Automatic


AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist

519-354-XXXX

519-354-8000

2024 Buick Encore GX