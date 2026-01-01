$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred AWD
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMCSL3RB088698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,885 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Buick Encore GX 4D Sport Utility Preferred Blue 2 USB Ports (1 Type-A, 1 Type-C), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Cloth w/Leatherette Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Performance 7-Speaker System w/Amplifier, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Traction control, Wheels: 18''' Bright Silver Painted Aluminum, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto. AWD ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo 9-Speed Automatic
Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist
